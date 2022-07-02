Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 442.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.