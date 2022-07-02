Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Univar Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,335.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,414 shares of company stock worth $361,467 and have sold 197,031 shares worth $6,306,492. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

