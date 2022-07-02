Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $141.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $100.46, with a volume of 29888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

