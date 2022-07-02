Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.