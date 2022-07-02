Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.26

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 16862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

