VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after buying an additional 607,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 1,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 526,517 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.13 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

