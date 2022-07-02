VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 725.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 74,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

