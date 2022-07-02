Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.39% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

