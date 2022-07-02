Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.