Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.19 and a 200-day moving average of $396.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

