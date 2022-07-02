Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

