Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAR) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Venus Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Venus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

