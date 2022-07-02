Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

