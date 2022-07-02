Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average of $194.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.