Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

