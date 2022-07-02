Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

