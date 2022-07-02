Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.22

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 75723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

