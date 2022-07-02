Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Victoria Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.88.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in in West Africa and Russia. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

