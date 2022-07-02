Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $155.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.64. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.