Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.