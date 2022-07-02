Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Visteon by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $104.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

