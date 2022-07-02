Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 32.5% in June

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 390,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.