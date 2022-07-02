Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $333.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 8452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.50 ($4.26).

FAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Volution Group from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 550 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of £667.60 million and a P/E ratio of 25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 437.98.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.