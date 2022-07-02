Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

