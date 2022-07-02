Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,027,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,982,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

