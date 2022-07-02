Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

