WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WKME shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

