Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.