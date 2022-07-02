Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.