Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CEO David Zaslav acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,584,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

