Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.15

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

