Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $155.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

