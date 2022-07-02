Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

