Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 112,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

