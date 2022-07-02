Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of General Mills by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

