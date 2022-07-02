WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.99

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.99 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 286012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.20 million and a PE ratio of -14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

