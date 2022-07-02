Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $231.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.50.

LII stock opened at $211.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.83. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

