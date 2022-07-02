Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $135.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWK. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.50.

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

