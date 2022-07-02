Wells Fargo & Company Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.64.

Shares of MMM opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $126.61 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

