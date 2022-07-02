West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

