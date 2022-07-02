West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.