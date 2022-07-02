Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 4,445.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 360,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 186,932 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.