Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 4,445.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 360,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 186,932 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:WINC opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.