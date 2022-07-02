Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.82

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 32381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.