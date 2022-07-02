White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $177.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

