Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

