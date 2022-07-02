Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

