WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WYY opened at $2.33 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

