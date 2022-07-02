Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 65.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

