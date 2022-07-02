William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $41,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,993.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 859 shares of company stock worth $10,290 and sold 10,153 shares worth $117,820. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.14.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

