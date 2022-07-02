Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 501 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

